WhatsApp privacy policy goes live: What all changes if you don’t accept update

WhatsApp has revealed what exactly will happen to users who still don’t accept the privacy policy

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy will be coming into effect on Saturday. The instant messaging platform had pushed the deadline to accept the new privacy policy to May 15 earlier this year after facing severe criticism from privacy advocates. With the deadline finally here, WhatsApp has revealed what exactly will happen to users who still don’t accept the privacy policy.

WhatsApp has confirmed that they won’t stop users from accessing the instant messaging platform completely on the previously mentioned deadline of 15 May. The company announced that no one will lose functionality of the application due to the privacy policy update. However, the services on the application may be limited.

The Facebook-owned application will continue to remind users to accept the new privacy policy. WhatsApp claims that after a period of several weeks, the reminder people receive will eventually become persistent.

Once users start receiving a persistent reminder, they will encounter limited functionality on WhatsApp until they accept the updates. However, WhatsApp claims that this will not happen to all users at the same time.

WhatsApp users won’t be able to access their chat list but users will still be able to answer incoming phone and video calls. If the user has notifications enabled, they can tap on them to read or respond to a message or call back a missed phone or video call.

As a few more weeks pass, the user won't be able to receive incoming calls or notifications and WhatsApp will stop sending messages and calls to their phone.

Deleting the account erases message history, removes the user from all of their WhatsApp groups, and deletes their WhatsApp backups.

