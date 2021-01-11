WhatsApp privacy row: 'Move on to Signal NOW!', says Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Monday joined the conversation, urging people to leave WhatsApp and use the privacy-focussed messaging app "Signal".

Posting a detailed tweet, the founder and CEO of Paytm accused WhatsApp and Facebook of abusing monopoly and taking their users' privacy for granted.

"They say, market has power. We are the largest market. Here in India WhatsApp / Facebook are abusing their monopoly & taking away millions of users' privacy for granted," Sharma tweeted.

The Paytm founder added: "We should move on to @signalapp NOW. It is upto us to become victim or reject such moves."

Last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had urged his Twitter followers to "use Signal", the messaging app. The app has also been endorsed by another prominent personality at the helm of a large social network, Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey.

Whistleblower and privacy advocate Edward Snowden has also claimed to use Signal on a daily basis. The platform has also been shared by various cybersecurity specialists and journalists.

This comes at a time when WhatsApp is embroiled in a privacy controversy. A few days back, WhatsApp had started rolling out in-app notifications to users about an update in its Terms of Service and privacy policy regarding how it processes user data and partners with Facebook to offer integrations across the social media giant's products.

The popular instant messaging app also said that users will have to agree to the new terms and policy by 8 February next month in order to continue using WhatsApp's service.

WhatsApp group chats surface on Google search results

Meanwhile, an old issue, which appeared to have been fixed back in 2019 seems to be cropping up again. Mobile numbers and profile pictures of individuals could be surfaced through a simple Google search, because of this issue.

As per cybersecurity researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia, anyone could discover and join a private WhatsApp group by simply searching on Google.

"Your @WhatsApp groups may not be as secure as you think they are. WhatsApp Group Chat Invite Links, User Profiles Made Public Again on @Google Again," Rajaharia said on the indexing error in a Twitter post.

In reply to the above issue, WhatsApp has clarified saying that it has been taking steps to prevent the Google indexing of its users and group invites.

WhatsApp's clarification came after Rajaharia pointed out the vulnerability in a Twitter post.

"Since March 2020, WhatsApp has included the "noindex" tag on all deep link pages which, according to Google, will exclude them from indexing. We have given our feedback to Google to not index these chats," WhatsApp said.

