WhatsApp puts new privacy policy on hold

Cross-platform messaging app WhatsApp on Friday told Delhi High Court that it will not compel users to opt for the controversial new privacy policy till data protection bill comes into force. WhatsApp has added that it will not limit functionality for users not opting for the new privacy policy.

Representing WhatsApp, senior Advocate Harish Salve told the court that Whatsapp has responded to MEITY's notice seeking a response. "WhatsApp will not limit functionality for some time and continue to show users the updated until Data Protection Bill comes into force," Salve said.

WhatsApp has drawn massive criticism from users globally, including India, over concerns that data was being shared with its parent company, Facebook. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

WhatsApp, on its part, has maintained that messages on the platform are end-to-end encrypted and that neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can see the private messages on WhatsApp''s platform.

