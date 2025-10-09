WhatsApp quietly begins rolling out Liquid Glass look to iPhones: Here's what’s changing

Apple's Liquid Glass design language is all set to be implemented by WhatsApp as the company begins rolling out the new update to certain iOS users. Apple released the iOS 26 update last month to eligible devices, bringing its new Liquid Glass UI to different parts of the operating system. Since then there have been rumours that WhatsApp could soon catch up and introduce Liquid Glass-inspired animations to the app soon.

​While Meta hasn't made an announcement on the rollout of Liquid Glass to WhatsApp, several users on social media have reported seeing the new UI on the latest iOS build of WhatsApp. A report by WABetaInfo also confirms that Liquid Glass is rolling out to stable users with the WhatsApp for iOS version 25.28.75.

​Reportedly, the feature is currently available to some users and is being rolled out to more users in the coming weeks.

​With the new update, WhatsApp will be able to adopt dynamic transparency, depth effects, and fluid interactions which align with the overall aesthetics of iOS 26.

​What's new with Liquid Glass in WhatsApp? ​The most visible change with the WhatsApp Liquid Glass effects is the semi-transparent bottom navigation bar, which has been completely redesigned to reflect the iOS 26 design language. The bar features a subtle blue behind the content, which creates a sense of depth and layering. Each icon at the bottom bar also responds with smooth animations when tapped, giving a fluid and interactive feel.

​The glass-like design also applies to other system tools like the context menu and keyboard. In fact, WhatsApp has finally adopted the native iOS keyboard with the new update, which features a translucent, reflective design that blends in with the rest of the interface.

​The keyboard is said to provide a visually consistent experience with keys that subtly interact with background content in order to create a sense of depth.