WhatsApp Read-Later feature: How archiving chats could soon be different

WhatsApp has been working on new ways to change how a user archives chats which will provide more control to the user. WhatsApp Vacation Mode had initially started testing last year but the company seemed to ditch the idea. However, earlier this year, the instant messaging platform resumed work on it. Now, a new report suggests that there is a new read-later feature that is expected to replace the current archived chats feature.

A report by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks the features of the application in the beta version, has spotted a read-later feature in the company’s iOS application. The new feature was spotted in the beta version 2.20.130.16 for iOS. However, beta users do not have access to the functionality of this feature yet.

What is read-later?

The new read-later feature will replace archived chats. Unlike the current feature, the chats that will be marked as read later on WhatsApp won’t show a notification every time a new message or media has been sent. However, the user will have more control over it with the help of vacation mode. Once, the vacation mode is turned off, the read-later chats will behave in the same way archived chats on the current stable version works.

In accordance with the screenshots of the feature shared by the website, the new Read Later feature will get a prominent spot on top of all the other chats. We can’t be sure if WhatsApp will provide an option to hide chats at the bottom as well.

The new feature is not ready for beta testers yet but it has been tested more often in the past few months, suggesting that WhatsApp is planning to roll it out very soon, at least to beta testers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via