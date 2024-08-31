WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to better manage their contacts when using multiple accounts. The new feature was spotted by WABetainfo in a beta version of the app and could soon be available in a stable build of the application.

According to the report, WhatsApp is working on a new section that will allow users to manage the synchronisation of their address book, allowing them to control how each contact is synchronised. The feature is aimed at users who take advantage of the app's multi-account feature, allowing them to keep their work and personal contacts separate.

Additionally, even if users choose to turn off contact syncing for their accounts, WhatsApp will provide them with a manual sync option in the new update, allowing them to sync each contact individually, meaning they can sync specific contacts from their accounts without having to sync the entire address book. Users will also be able to unsync contacts that have been synced if they do not want them to be available on their connected devices.

Meanwhile, another recent report by WABetainfo had revealed that WhatsApp was aiming to improve privacy on the platform with the integration of passkey technology in an upcoming beta update. The upcoming update will likely integrate passkey technology to encrypt chat backups, offering a more secure and user-friendly alternative to traditional passwords

Passkeys, which utilize biometric data such as fingerprints or facial recognition, will replace the need for users to remember complex passwords or manage lengthy encryption keys, reported the WABetainfo.

Previously, WhatsApp provided end-to-end encryption for backups with options to secure them via custom passwords or a 64-digit encryption key. While these methods ensured robust security, they also posed challenges for users in terms of password management and risk of being locked out.

With the new passkey encryption feature, WhatsApp could be aiming to streamline the backup process. Users are expected to protect and access their backups using the same biometric authentication methods they use to unlock their devices. This shift will simplify backup management and enhance security by eliminating the need for users to recall passwords or manage encryption keys.

