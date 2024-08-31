WhatsApp reportedly working on bringing a contact sync feature for linked devices. What is it and how will it work?
WhatsApp is testing a feature to manage contacts across multiple accounts, spotted by WABetainfo. It includes options for syncing specific contacts and unsyncing unwanted ones.
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to better manage their contacts when using multiple accounts. The new feature was spotted by WABetainfo in a beta version of the app and could soon be available in a stable build of the application.
