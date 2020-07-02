WhatsApp announced that they will be rolling out new features very soon. These include animated stickers, QR codes for scanning contacts and much more. The new features have been under beta trials for a while now and it seems, the company is finally ready to ship them to all 2 billion users across the globe.

"While our focus remains on providing a simple, reliable and private way for people to chat with friends and family - we also continue to push forward our product design to make sure WhatsApp remains the most useful way for anyone, anywhere to connect," the company said in a blog post.

Here’s what is new in that users can expect from the instant messaging application in a few weeks.

Animated Stickers

Upgrading from stickers, that have grown in popularity on the chatting application, WhatsApp is ready to introduce animated stickers which the company claims are even more fun and expressive.

QR codes

Adding contacts on WhatsApp will be easier after the introduction this new feature. Whenever you want to add a new contact, you can just scan the other person’s QR code and add them to your contacts.

Dark Mode

Dark mode has been available on the mobile application for some time now. The instant messaging application is now extending the same dark mode to WhatsApp Web users.

Changes to group calls

Since the app now support up to 8 people on a video call, WhatsApp has made it easier to focus on one speaker or participant by letting pressing and holding their window in order to maximize them to full screen. The company has also added a video icon in group chats of 8 or less, so the user can easily start a group video call with 1-tap.

KaiOS Status feature

KaiOS users can now post statuses on WhatsApp similar to other major operating systems that support the application. Status disappears after 24 hours.

The company claims that these features are rolling out to users over the next few weeks, in the latest versions of WhatsApp. However, we a few features like the changes to the group calls have already been rolled out to users.

