Meta owned personal messaging platform WhatsApp is now rolling out a new Event feature which is likely help simplify the process of organizing meetings, gatherings and other events directly withing the group chats.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature started rolling out with WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.9.20 update and will soon be available to other users as part of a wider release. Notably, the Events feature was earlier limited to Community Group chats but WhatsApp is now extending the feature to regular group chats as well with the latest update.

How will WhatsApp's new event feature work?

The new Events feature will allow users to create Events within group chats by entering event details like name, description, date, location, details about voice or video call and more. After the creation of event, group members will be able to accept or reject the invitation and original creators can update the event details as needed.

The report notes that much like everything else on WhatsApp, events in group chats will be private and only the participants in the conversation will have access to event details.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also reportedly looking to add more functionalities in the future, including the ability to add event reminders and set cover photos.

In other WhatsApp-related news, Meta finally started rolling out its Meta AI assistant to users in India directly via WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Messenger.

Meta AI will be available across searches on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. Additionally, users will also be able to get insights from Meta AI while scrolling through posts on their Facebook app. The AI assistant also comes with real-time search results from Microsoft and Google, so it can be invoked in those group chats to get real-time schematics on things like planning a trip or finding the least crowded way to a destination.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!