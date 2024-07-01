WhatsApp rolls out a new Events feature for group chats. What is it and how does it work?
WhatsApp's latest update includes Events feature for group chats, allowing users to create events with specific details. Participants can accept or reject invitations privately. Meta AI assistant is also rolling out in India for Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger users.
Meta owned personal messaging platform WhatsApp is now rolling out a new Event feature which is likely help simplify the process of organizing meetings, gatherings and other events directly withing the group chats.