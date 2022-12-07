WhatsApp rolls out Avatars for some users: What we know so far

WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform, is all set to receive Meta’s Avatar feature. Meta has announced officially that the feature will be available to all the users from today onwards. These avatars can be used as profile pictures on WhatsApp or used as 36 custom stickers.
According to WABetaInfo, the Avatar feature of Meta has been rolled out to beta testers in both iOS and Android devices for some time now. As of now, this feature is available for only some users and not everyone. But is expected to be available for all the users soon.
Just like Snapchat's customisable characters, avatars from Meta can be virtually created as Bitmojis. However, Meta can take this feature ahead; these avatars can represent their respective users in the metaverse some day.
According to WABetaInfo, an avatar is the best way to communicate yourself on WhatsApp. Users might experience a few minor glitches because this feature has recently been made available to some people. Some beta testers have received the option to create an avatar after updating WhatsApp beta for Android from the Play Store. After creating an avatar, the messaging platform will immediately create a new sticker pack so that users can share stickers with their loved ones.
Additionally, users can select an avatar to use their profile picture. More users will be able to get the feature over the next several weeks, stated the report further.
WhatsApp has been adding new features for the past month now. Meanwhile, the instant messaging app has also released a new feature which shows the profile pictures of users that are part of a group near their message, just like Facebook messenger.
Earlier, in any WhatsApp chat , everytime a user had sent any text, the message was visible below the contact’s name, as saved by the user. Now, with the latest update, users will be able to see the profile picture of the participant who has sent the message in a group chat.
This group chat feature has been spotted by a handful of iOS users as of now. It is expected that WhatsApp will soon launch this feature for all its users.