WhatsApp rolls out cashback for users of payments service

India is WhatsApp’s largest market, where it has over 487 million monthly active users as of February 2022, according to Statista data. But, when it comes to payments, the user base is much smaller, due to its late entry into the market and the 30% cap. Currently, the UPI payments market in India is dominated by PhonePe and Google Pay. In March, Google Pay accounted for transactions worth ₹338,873 crore, while the total value of transactions on PhonePe was ₹471,401 crore. WhatsApp had transactions worth just ₹239 crore, as per NPCI data.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}