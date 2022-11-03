WhatsApp rolls out ‘Communities' with end-to-end encryption: All details

Control for users

WhatsApp users can control their interactions within the Communities. The existing settings of the messaging app allows users to decide who can add them to a group – and these settings will also apply to Communities. According to WhatsApp, users will also be able to easily report abuse, block accounts, and leave Communities they no longer want to be a part of. WhatsApp says that the company is also adding the ability to silently leave a group, so everyone in a group is not notified in case people decide the conversation is no longer for them.