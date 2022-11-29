WhatsApp rolls out forward media with caption feature for iOS: How to enable it

WhatsApp is a popular messaging platform with more than 2 billion users across the globe. The Meta-owned company keeps bringing new features to improve the app experience for its users. The instant messaging platform is now rolling out its Forward Media with caption feature in iOS. This feature would let users share videos, images, GIFs and documents with a caption. Moreover, they can remove the caption as well.
WhatsApp’s new feature will allow users to share a caption along with images, videos, GIFs to their family, friends and other contacts. As of now, it will be helpful for iOS users to search old files by simply typing on related keywords from the caption.
At the bottom of the screen, a new view will emerge when users will share captions with the media. This will inform them whether the feature is enabled or not. Moreover, a dismiss button is available to remove the captions from the media before forwarding in case the users wants to delete it.
Meanwhile, the instant messaging platform is now rolling out the ability to share contact cards on Windows beta version, as per a report.
According to a WABetaInfo report, this new feature would let users share contact cards within the same chat share sheet. Notably, the entry point ‘Contacts’ will emerge if this feature is already enabled for the user’s WhatsApp account.
This feature will help the users as when someone shares a contact card, the recipient would simply be able to add it to their address book. As per the report, the new feature is rolling out to some select beta users after downloading the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2247.2.0 update.
WhatsApp is also rolling out the ability to track call history within its desktop app. For those unaware, WABetaInfo is an online tracker which traces new and upcoming features of WhatsApp.