WhatsApp rolls out large animated emojis for beta testing: All details

WhatsApp is rolling out three new large animated heart emojis for beta testing, as per a report. Notably, the instant messaging app has implemented the feature with the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.18.8.
According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a new update version 2.23.1.3 through the Google Play Beta Program which will bring three new large animated heart emojis in line with all other types/colours of heart emojis.
This development comes a month after the same source reported that WhatsApp is working on 21 new emojis. It could be seen that the new emojis are not visible within the emoji keyboard.
Meanwhile, the instant messaging app has recently added several new features and its most recent feature is disappearing messages. Now the Meta owned company is working on an extreme version of the same feature and messages can be viewed once before it disappears.
According to a report by Mashable, WABetaInfo suggests that the extreme version of disappearing messages will be a message that can only be viewed once before it disappears, both for the sender and the recipient.
Initially the feature was limited to just one option (disappearing after seven days), WhatsApp later expanded the disappearing messages feature to also allow for messages that disappear after 24 hours or 90 days.
The new feature can be found in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android, version 2.22.25.20. Reportedly, once a user sends such a message, the recipient cannot share or forward the message.
WhatsApp already has this feature in place for photos and videos. When a user sends a view-once photo or video, the person on the other end cannot take a screenshot of it; presumably, the same functionality will be enabled for view-once messages, too, reports Mashable.