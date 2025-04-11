WhatsApp rolls out major update: New features for groups, events, calls and more

Meta-owned WhatsApp has unveiled a slew of fresh features that enhance user experience across both Android and iOS platforms. The instant messaging service is introducing improvements to group chats, calls, reactions, events, and its growing Channels feature.

One of the standout additions is a real-time “Online” indicator in group conversations. This new feature allows users to see who is currently active within the group, making it easier to initiate spontaneous chats without second-guessing availability.

Additionally, tappable message reactions have also been introduced, allowing users to respond quickly to messages with the same reaction used by others. This addition is expected to streamline in-chat communication, especially in busy conversations.

Notably, the popular instant messaging service is also expanding its event planning tools. Users can now create events in one-on-one chats, not just groups. The RSVP feature gets an update with a new ‘Maybe’ option, and users can now add an end time to events, invite a plus one, and even pin events within the chat for easy access.

For iPhone users, the update brings exclusive tools to improve utility and video call experiences. iOS users can now scan and send documents directly through WhatsApp, removing the need for external scanning apps. Video calls get a visual upgrade too, with the ability to pinch and zoom on video feeds for a closer view. Additionally, participants in ongoing 1:1 calls can now seamlessly add others by tapping the call icon from within the chat.

On the Channels front, WhatsApp has added support for 60-second video notes and enabled voice message transcriptions. Admins can now generate QR codes to invite others to their Channels more easily.

A new notification control option has also been introduced, allowing users to receive alerts only from highlights—such as mentions, replies, and messages from saved contacts—helping reduce unnecessary interruptions.