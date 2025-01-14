WhatsApp has launched new features to enhance user experience, including camera effects, selfie stickers, and quicker reactions. Users can personalize chats with 30 backgrounds and filters, create custom stickers, and share sticker packs easily.

Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp has rolled out several new features and design improvements aimed at making chats more engaging and creative for users, said the company.

The updates, which come at the start of the new year, include various tools designed to enhance the visual appeal of messages, provide more personalised options, and streamline user interactions.

Here are details on the new features:

Camera effects Among the most notable additions is the introduction of camera effects. WhatsApp users can now access a selection of 30 backgrounds, filters, and effects when taking and sharing photos or videos in their chats. These options, previously available only during video calls, are now integrated into regular photo and video messages, offering more ways to personalise content before sending it.

Selfie stickers The app has also added a new feature for those who enjoy creating custom stickers. Users can now turn selfies into stickers, making the process even easier. By selecting the 'create sticker' option, users can take a selfie, which is then instantly converted into a personalised sticker to share with friends. This feature is available on Android devices, with an iOS version set to follow in the near future.

Share sticker packs WhatsApp has also made it easier to share sticker packs with others. If users spot a sticker pack that they think their friend will enjoy, they can now share it directly within their chats, eliminating the need to search for the same pack separately.

Quicker reactions The instant messaging platform has introduced quicker reactions. Users can now double-tap a message to quickly react, with the app displaying a list of their most-used reactions for fast access.

In other news, WhatsApp is reportedly introducing a reverse image search feature to combat misinformation online. Initially spotted on the Android beta, it is now available on WhatsApp Web Beta.