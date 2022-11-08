WhatsApp rolls out rich text preview on iOS: All you need to know on feature

WhatsApp, a Meta owned messaging platform, has recently launched its Community feature along with several other features. Recently, the messaging platform received the ability to generate rich link previews for status updates on Android and iOS.
The WABetaInfo has now reported that WhatsApp has begun to roll out the rich link feature to the stable release on iOS. This feature is rolling out with WhatsApp for iOS version 22.22.75. Hence, in order to be able to generate rich text for status, iOS users need to update their WhatsApp to the latest version.
However, there is no information from WhatsApp on when this feature will be added to the Android version of the messaging app.
According to a report, the App Store listing for WhatsApp has been updated with a rich link preview feature. This highlights that the feature is now being rolled out for all.
To check whether the feature has been added to your current WhatsApp version. Simply publish a text and a URL as a status. If the text shows more details about the URL, then the feature is rolled out for your iOS device.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also announced the ‘Communities on WhatsApp’ feature. This feature will be available to everyone over the next few months, says the company.
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta has announced the Communities on WhatsApp feature. According to the company, the Communities feature is a major update to how people will be able to connect on WhatsApp in the groups. Communities like neighborhoods, parents at a school, and workplaces can now connect multiple groups together under one umbrella to organise group conversations on WhatsApp, states the messaging platform.
WhatsApp explains that ‘Communities on WhatsApp’ are close-knit groups that need more tools to organise and manage their conversations and these kinds of groups typically have a connection where people know one another, organised around a common place or interest.