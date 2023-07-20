WhatsApp rolls out support for Wear OS smartwatches. Here's how it works1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 05:07 PM IST
Meta-owned WhatsApp has expanded its services to Wear OS smartwatches, allowing users to access the messaging app directly from their wrists. The integration offers support for essential features, including initiating new chats, responding with text, emoji, or voice messages and more.
Meta-owned WhatsApp has announced the expansion of its services to Wear OS smartwatches, allowing users convenient access to the instant messaging app directly from their wrists, reported NDTV.
