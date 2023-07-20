Meta-owned WhatsApp has announced the expansion of its services to Wear OS smartwatches, allowing users convenient access to the instant messaging app directly from their wrists, reported NDTV.

The WhatsApp beta update initially introduced a new integration, which is now available to all users. This integration offers support for various essential features, allowing users to respond quickly to messages without using their smartphones. However, there has been no official confirmation from the messaging platform, owned by Meta, about the potential release of WhatsApp for watchOS, which is Apple's operating system for its smartwatches.

As per the report from the publication, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the much-anticipated arrival of WhatsApp support for Wear OS on Wednesday. To access WhatsApp on your Android smartwatch, it will require the device to run on Wear OS 3. With this integration, users can initiate new chats with others and respond using text, emoji, or voice messages.

Moreover, the functionality extends to receiving calls from the smartwatch and viewing notifications, allowing users to respond to messages effortlessly while on the move, even over LTE connections.

Reportedly, the app had been made available to beta testers back in May, and just before Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea, the stable version was officially launched. During the event, Samsung is anticipated to reveal two new smartwatch models, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, in addition to new foldable phones and an S-series tablet.

As of now, there has been no official statement from WhatsApp regarding the potential introduction of a watchOS app, which would allow Apple Watch users to access the popular messaging platform. Meta had previously discontinued support for its watchOS app for Messenger in May. Presently, WhatsApp users on watchOS have to resort to third-party apps, which may raise concerns about privacy and security risks.

The report adds that upon downloading version 2.23.14.81 of WhatsApp for Wear OS onto your smartwatch, you can easily connect it to your WhatsApp account on your smartphone.

Subsequently, the app will synchronize recent chats from your phone to your wearable device. Similar to the WhatsApp applications for Android and iOS, the Wear OS version also ensures the security of chats, voice messages, and other content through end-to-end encryption, ensuring that only the sender and intended recipient can access the contents of the messages.