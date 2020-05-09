Facebook launched the Messenger Room video conferencing platform last month, owing to the high demand of the service thanks to lockdowns all over the world. During the launch the company has mentioned that Messenger Room will be supported across different platforms including WhatsApp.

The feature was initially spotted on Whatsapp’s beta version on Android. However, a new report now suggests that the Messenger Rooms service is being tested with WhatsApp Web. According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks the latest WhatsApp features, has claimed that the feature is now available for select WhatsApp Web users. However, the functionality is still unavailable since the instant messaging application is working with Facebook on it.

The report claims to have spotted a shortcut on WhatsApp Web for Messenger Rooms. The option was first shown in the attachments tab (paperclip button). If the user wants to create a room from WhatsApp, the app will ask to confirm if they want to go to Messenger to create the room. According to WABetainfo, this feature is available on WhatsApp Web version 2.2019.6.

By using Messenger Rooms, people who want to host a video conference will be able to do so by creating a room right from Messenger or Facebook and then invite anyone to join through links. The people joining these calls don’t need to have a Facebook account to take part. The company claims these calls will be able to accommodate up to 50 people.

Hosts will be able to invite people through News Feed, Groups and Events. The company had also announced that the hosts will soon also be able to create rooms from Instagram Direct, WhatsApp and Portal.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated