WhatsApp lets users search keywords on their application but there’s no way users can search for media yet. However, a new beta update suggests that the instant messaging platform is working on one such feature. The advanced search is not only limited to media files, users will also be able to look for links shared on the chat and even documents.

This new feature has been spotted on the beta version of the iOS application of the app by WAbetaInfo. According to the report, the version 2.20.117 update comes with the Advanced Search Mode. Currently, the feature is only available to WhatsApp beta users on iOS. WhatsApp may release the update for Android users soon as well.

The users will be able to search different file types on the chat via search filters. These search filters will be colour coded for different types of files. From the report we know that the beta version will at least be able to search for photos, audio, GIFs, documents, web links and videos.

Advanced search for GIFs (WABetaInfo)

Advanced search for Photos (WABetaInfo)

This new feature will especially come in handy for large WhatsApp groups where higher amount of media is shared.

WhatsApp has also been making changes to it application in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak that has become a global phenomenon. There has been a surge in the application’s usage due to imposition of lockdown in most major cities. The company recently limited the number of forwards a person can send to one in case of frequently shared messages.

The company is also testing a feature that will help users verify certain forwards by using tools within the application. These measures are being taken due to the staggering amounts of misinformation that is being spread on the platform.

WhatsApp is also trying to ease the process of video calls on the application by reducing the number of steps needed to make a call. WhatsApp groups with four or lesser members can directly make the call by tapping on the video calling icon on the top right of the chat.

Share Via