WhatsApp is reportedly gearing towards adding a new customizable chat theme feature that could soon be rolled out both for the Android and iOS version of the personal messing platform. As per WABetainfo, the new update is aimed at enhancing the messaging experience by providing greater control over visual interface and allowing users to chose their favourite colours for chat bubbles.

The feature was first spotted by the publication in WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.11.10.70 and then in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.17.19. As per the shared screenshot, WhatsApp may be testing a new section where users could select their favourite default chat theme. The feature is currently under development so Chat Themes preview isn't available yet but the report states that there could at least 10 chat themes to begin with.

How will the new chat theme feature work?

While WhatsApp has always provided users the chance to change their chat background, the text bubble colours continued to remain the same which hasn't been the case with other Meta apps like Instagram and Messenger. With the new update, if a new colour is chosen as the default chat theme it will adjust the wallpaper and bubble colour accordingly.

The report states that there will also be a manual override option for specific chats in the future where users could get the chance to choose a new color for specific chat bublbes and wallpapers.

or. With this feature, WhatsApp aims to enhance the messaging experience by granting users greater control over their visual interface, allowing them to choose their favorite color for chat bubbles. Although this feature is still in development on WhatsApp beta for iOS, it appears that WhatsApp is also committed to bringing the same feature to the Android app, as discovered in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.17.19 update from the Google Play Store.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!