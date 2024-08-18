WhatsApp said to bring Instagram-like chat theme feature. Here's how it will work
WhatsApp's new update will let users customize chat themes, including bubble colors, on both Android and iOS. The feature is currently in beta and aims to improve the visual interface by offering at least 10 themes.
WhatsApp is reportedly gearing towards adding a new customizable chat theme feature that could soon be rolled out both for the Android and iOS version of the personal messing platform. As per WABetainfo, the new update is aimed at enhancing the messaging experience by providing greater control over visual interface and allowing users to chose their favourite colours for chat bubbles.