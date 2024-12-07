WhatsApp Scams: Government asks Meta to tackle cases of cyber frauds after TRAI's appeal
Efforts to combat scams have been initiated with Meta, acknowledging the evolving tactics of scamsters. Users are encouraged to report issues via a grievance officer, with escalation options available through a grievance appellate committee if necessary.
NotaIndian government has asked Meta to tackle the growing scams on WhatsApp. The intervention comes amidst a surge in the cases of cyberfrauds in the country and after PM Modi also highlighted the rise in Digital Arrest cases during a recent episode of Mann ki Baat.
