WhatsApp Set to Face Stricter Content Moderation Rules in the EU

(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s messaging service WhatsApp will face stricter rules under the European Union’s content moderation rulebook, as the bloc increases scrutiny of social media.

The EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, plans to designate WhatsApp’s open channels as a “Very Large Online Platform” under the Digital Services Act, meaning it must meet high standards for content moderation and transparency, according to people familiar with the matter. Channels are open feeds affiliated with news organizations or public figures, and comparable to social media.

The commission has sent Meta a letter informing company of the upcoming designation, the people said. There is no set date for a public announcement, they said. The label already applies to Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram.

Under the act, platforms that exceed 45 million monthly users in Europe receive the designation, meaning it encompasses most major tech companies. Amazon Inc. has argued against the designation in court.

The move threatens to escalate tensions between the EU and US President Donald Trump, who has described its strict tech regulation as unfairly targeting American companies. Trump has previously threatened tariffs as a response to the EU fining US tech firms.

WhatsApp’s designation comes after it reported in February that channels averaged about 46.8 million as of late 2024.

The DSA doesn’t regulate private communications, meaning the status won’t impact WhatsApp’s core messaging feature.

Very large online platforms must carry out risk assessments on the spread of illegal or harmful content, and put in place a mitigation strategy. They must disclose user numbers every six months — a requirement that forced Apple Inc. to reveal European App Store figures. Fines under the DSA can reach as much as 6% of a company’s annual global sales.

A spokesperson for the commission said that the institution “cannot confirm the timeline for a potential future designation.”

A spokesperson for Meta did not respond to a request for comment.

