WhatsApp share market scam dupe: Mumbai man loses ₹11.1 crore in fake investment scheme
A 75-year-old retired ship captain from Colaba, Mumbai, lost ₹11.1 crore to scammers posing as a financial services company on WhatsApp. The fraud involved a fake trading app and multiple payments, leading to a police complaint after the victim realized he was deceived.
In an unfortunate incident involving a retired 75-year-old senior citizen from Colaba, Mumbai, a fraudster's scheme led to the loss of a staggering ₹11.1 crore. The victim, a former ship captain, fell prey to a well-orchestrated scam that began through a WhatsApp group, reported ET.