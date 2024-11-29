Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 29 2024 15:59:15
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 144.55 0.77%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 786.85 0.90%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 838.35 -0.05%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,292.45 1.66%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,797.65 0.26%
Business News/ Technology / News/  WhatsApp share market scam dupe: Mumbai man loses 11.1 crore in fake investment scheme
BackBack

WhatsApp share market scam dupe: Mumbai man loses ₹11.1 crore in fake investment scheme

Livemint

A 75-year-old retired ship captain from Colaba, Mumbai, lost ₹11.1 crore to scammers posing as a financial services company on WhatsApp. The fraud involved a fake trading app and multiple payments, leading to a police complaint after the victim realized he was deceived.

In an unfortunate incident involving a retired 75-year-old senior citizen from Colaba, Mumbai, a fraudster's scheme led to the loss of a staggering ₹11.1 crore.Premium
In an unfortunate incident involving a retired 75-year-old senior citizen from Colaba, Mumbai, a fraudster's scheme led to the loss of a staggering 11.1 crore.

In an unfortunate incident involving a retired 75-year-old senior citizen from Colaba, Mumbai, a fraudster's scheme led to the loss of a staggering 11.1 crore. The victim, a former ship captain, fell prey to a well-orchestrated scam that began through a WhatsApp group, reported ET.

As per the publication, the elderly man was added to the group on August 19, under the guise of a reputed financial services company. An individual who introduced herself as ‘Anya Smith’ quickly made promises of lucrative investment opportunities in the share market. The victim, who had some prior experience in trading, was initially swayed by the information and regular updates shared in the group, leading him to believe it was a legitimate platform.

Soon after, the scammers moved the victim to a separate WhatsApp group, where they sent him a link to download a fake trading app. Once installed, the app appeared to offer various high-return investment options, including institutional accounts, over-the-counter (OTC) trading, and initial public offerings (IPOs). In the following weeks, the victim was pressured to make multiple transactions, with funds transferred into several bank accounts provided by the scammers.

Between September 5 and October 19, the victim made 22 separate payments, totalling 11.16 crore. When he inquired about the use of multiple bank accounts, the scammers reassured him it was to “save taxes." However, the fraud did not stop there. Days later, the victim was informed he would need to pay a 20 per cent service tax on his investments before he could access his funds. Despite paying this amount, the fraudsters continued to demand further payments under various pretexts.

Growing suspicious, the victim visited the physical headquarters of the financial services company, only to discover he had been dealing with a fraudulent group. Realising he had been duped, he reported the matter to the police and filed a complaint.

This scam serves as a stark reminder of how scammers exploit individuals' desire to make quick profits in the stock market. Using trusted names and creating seemingly legitimate online platforms, fraudsters are able to dupe even those with some digital literacy.

Experts urge the public to remain vigilant, particularly when dealing with unfamiliar WhatsApp groups or unknown apps offering rapid financial returns. To protect oneself from such frauds, it is crucial to:

  • Always verify the legitimacy of any trading platform or investment app by checking official sources and contacting the company directly.
  • Avoid engaging with unsolicited messages or clicking on links from unknown contacts, particularly in WhatsApp groups.
  • Be wary of schemes that promise exceptionally high returns in a short time. If something sounds too good to be true, it likely is.

 

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 29 Nov 2024, 06:45 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue