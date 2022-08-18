WhatsApp Status: How to view without letting others know

WhatsApp Status: How to view without letting others know2 min read . 11:43 AM IST
- You can view other user's WhatsApp Status secretly without letting them know using some tips and tricks
Social media platforms allow users to stay connected with friends and family. But then comes the internet anonymity, where we want to know what’s happening around, but don’t want to reveal our identity. Meta-owned WhatsApp allows one to hide online status and message delivery reports. But did you know that you can also secretly view other people’s status? WhatsApp Status by default has a viewing history. But using some tricks and tips, you can view someone’s status without letting them know. Wondering how? Read on
Method 1: By turning off the read receipts
WhatsApp Android and iOS users can disable read receipts for messages they receive on the platform. This will ensure that when you view others’ WhatsApp status, your name will not appear in the viewer’s history list. Here’s how to disable read receipts
- Go to WhatsApp app on your mobile phone
- Head to the Settings section on the app
- Tap on Accounts and choose ‘Privacy’
- Look for ‘Read Receipts’ in the Privacy section
- Toggle off the feature to disable read receipts for your WhatsApp messages
Method 2: By switching to Airplane mode
Another method is to view WhatsApp Status by switching your device to Airplane mode. Here’s how to do
- Turn off the phone’s mobile data and switch on the Airplane mode
- Head to WhatsApp and view status on the app. You can now view WhatsApp Status without letting others know
Method 3: Through phone’s File Manager
Note that the feature is available for Android users only
- Go to file manager on your smartphone
- Open internal storage and click on WhatsApp
- Open the media folder and tap on ‘Statuses’ folder
- Here, you will find all images shared by contacts as WhatsApp Status
If the folder is not visible, go to File Manager settings and enable ‘Show hidden files’. You will now be able to see the folder
If the folder is not visible, go to File Manager settings and enable ‘Show hidden files’. You will now be able to see the folder