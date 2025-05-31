WhatsApp Status is getting new Instagram like features: Here's everything you need to know

WhatsApp has added new elements to its Status feature in a bid to make it more interactive. Most of the new features aren't entirely new features and have been taken directly from Instagram like the ability to add image layouts or Add Yours sticker.

In a blogpost about the new features, Meta noted, ‘Whether you’re sharing the everyday moments that make up your life or a big occasion, we hope these new features give you even more ways to bring those closest to you along and up to date on what’s happening.’

New status features coming to WhatsApp: 1) Layout: WhatsApp now allows users to add up to 6 images in a collage by making use of the new editing tool on the app and arranging them in a manner that bests suits them.

2) Music: WhatsApp recently added the ability to add music on WhatsApp Status similar to how users have been availing the feature on Instagram. Now, the company is allosing users to share a status focused entirely on a particular song while also adding the ability to share music sticker for sharing a song that matches their vibe.

3) Photo stickers: The personal messaging app is also adding the ability to add photos as stickers on Status. Users have the option to edit these pictures to the exact size and shape of their choosing before putting them on Status.

4) Add Yours: Remember those 'Add Yours' stickers on Instagram where people share a message and invite others to join the conversation? That same feature is now rolling out on WhatsApp, and it’s bound to make the app feel a lot more public.

WhatsApp says all of these features will start rolling out soon and will ‘gradually’ be available to all users in the coming months. In any case, it might be a good idea to keep your WhatsApp updated to the latest version in order to receive the latest feature soon.