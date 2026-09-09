WhatsApp stops working on older Android devices: Is your phone on list? All you need to know

WhatsApp no longer works on some Android devices. According to a report, the messaging app has stopped working on devices running Android 5.0 or 5.1 starting 8 September.

In April, WhatsApp announced that Android 5.0 Lollipop or Android 5.1 Lollipop would no longer be supported, as of 8 September 2026, WABetaInfo reported.

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The new minimum requirement is Android 6.0 Marshmallow. As a result, WhatsApp is no longer compatible with any device that cannot run Android 6.0 or newer.

Which devices are no longer supported? WABetaInfo claimed WhatsApp has stopped working on devices that cannot upgrade past Android 5.0 or 5.1.

Most of these devices are very old and have never received a software update from their manufacturer.

India, Brazil, Pakistan, Southeast Asia, and Africa are among the regions where older devices are still widely used, the report added.

In these regions, some users still use devices running Android 5, and a software update is unavailable for them. These users will have to switch to a new device to use WhatsApp.

What should users do to keep using WhatsApp? Users will need to update the operating system or switch to a newer device.

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Users on Android 5.0 or 5.1 cannot use the app until they upgrade their Android device to a supported version.

The minimum requirement is now Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and this applies to both WhatsApp Messenger and WhatsApp Business.

If the system update is unavailable, they need to switch to a new device that runs Android 6.0 or later.

Why is WhatsApp dropping support for older Android versions? New features need to be compatible with every Android version supported by WhatsApp. However, WhatsApp cannot make all features compatible with older operating systems, WABetaInfo reported.

By ending support for Android 5.0 and 5.1, WhatsApp can finally build features that would be impossible to implement on older hardware. This affects a small number of users, but everyone else will benefit from new features.

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