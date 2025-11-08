WhatsApp testing Strict Account Settings to shield users from Cyber attacks: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly preparing to roll out a new security feature designed to offer additional protection to users who may be at higher risk of hacking or targeted cyber attacks.

Feature found in latest iOS Beta As first reported by WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS on TestFlight includes a new option called “Strict account settings”, found under Privacy > Advanced. The feature could allow users to activate a “set of extreme protections” if they believe they are at risk of being targeted by malicious actors.

According to WhatsApp’s description, enabling the mode will likely automatically apply a series of restrictions aimed at keeping users’ accounts safe. These include blocking media and attachments from unknown senders, limiting who can call or message, and locking certain settings to prevent unauthorised changes. The company also warns that enabling the feature may reduce call and message quality.

Additional protections applied automatically Beyond the measures listed on the splash screen, WABetaInfo notes that several other privacy options will be automatically adjusted when the mode is turned on. These include silencing unknown callers, restricting group invites to known contacts, disabling link previews, alerting users to encryption code changes, enabling two-step verification, and hiding personal information from unknown numbers.

While most of these protections are already available individually within WhatsApp’s settings, the new mode simplifies the process by automatically applying all of them at once. This could be particularly useful for individuals such as journalists, activists, or public figures who may be more vulnerable to digital threats.

No release date yet There is currently no official release date for the new feature, and as with other beta developments, it may take some time before it becomes available to all users across iOS and Android.

The introduction of Strict Account Settings marks WhatsApp’s latest effort to enhance user safety amid growing concerns about phishing, account takeovers, and other forms of online exploitation.