WhatsApp tests AirDrop-like feature for iOS users: All you need to know about data sharing feature
WhatsApp is testing a new iOS feature for internet-free file sharing, akin to AirDrop. Using a QR code, users can send videos and documents via WhatsApp without an active internet connection. This development is set to improve cross-platform file transfers securely.
The Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to share files on iOS devices without needing an internet connection. This development is very similar to the functionality of Apple's AirDrop, providing a convenient way to transfer files.