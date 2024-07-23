WhatsApp is testing a new iOS feature for internet-free file sharing, akin to AirDrop. Using a QR code, users can send videos and documents via WhatsApp without an active internet connection. This development is set to improve cross-platform file transfers securely.

The Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to share files on iOS devices without needing an internet connection. This development is very similar to the functionality of Apple's AirDrop, providing a convenient way to transfer files.

As per a WABetaInfo report, a WhatsApp features tracker, this feature was previously in testing for Android users. Now, it is making its way to iOS through the TestFlight beta program, specifically in the WhatsApp beta for iOS version 24.15.10.70.

With this upcoming feature, users will be able to send videos, photos, documents, and other media directly to nearby devices using WhatsApp, bypassing the need for an active internet connection. The process involves generating a QR code that the receiving device scans, differing from the Android version which relies on detecting nearby devices.

This internet-free sharing capability promises to be particularly useful in scenarios where mobile reception is poor or WiFi is unavailable, streamlining the process of file transfers during such times.

The feature is expected to support cross-platform sharing, allowing files to be sent between Android and iOS devices seamlessly.

While this feature is still in its early stages of development, there is no confirmed release date. It remains uncertain when it will become available to all users, as development timelines can change.

As users eagerly await more details, it will be interesting to observe how this feature integrates into the daily usage patterns, especially on iOS where AirDrop is already a staple. On Android, where similar features like Quick Share are less known, this update might have an even greater impact.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also experimenting with a feature that enables users to translate messages into different languages directly within the app. This information comes from WABetaInfo as well.

The new functionality is designed to perform translations on-device, ensuring that the data remains local and is not sent to external servers. It is speculated that this feature might leverage Google's live translation technology.

