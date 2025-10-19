WhatsApp tests anti-spam measure, capping messages to unknown users: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly introducing a major change to tackle spam, limiting the number of messages users and businesses can send to people outside their contact lists who do not reply. The move aims could curb unwanted notifications and promotional messages, giving users a quieter, more manageable inbox.

Monthly Message Cap in Testing The messaging giant, originally designed for chatting with friends, has grown into a multifaceted platform hosting communities, business accounts, and customer service channels. With this expansion has come an increase in unsolicited messages, leaving many users swiping through endless pings from strangers.

To address this, WhatsApp is trialling a monthly cap on messages sent to non-contacts who do not respond, reported TechCrunch. Each message sent to someone who has not replied counts toward the monthly limit. For instance, sending three messages to a new acquaintance without a response may use up three of the allowed messages.

Limits Still Being Defined WhatsApp has not disclosed the exact cap, tellingTechCrunch that it is testing different thresholds during the trial period. Users approaching the limit will likely receive a pop-up warning, and exceeding it could temporarily block the ability to message new contacts. The company reassures regular users that typical messaging habits are unlikely to hit the cap.

A Broader Anti-Spam Strategy This measure builds on WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to curb spam, particularly in India, home to more than 500 million users. Over the past year, the platform has quietly rolled out anti-spam tools, including limits on marketing messages, unsubscribe options for business communications, and restrictions on broadcast messages sent to multiple recipients.

Impact on Businesses and Users Businesses using WhatsApp for customer engagement may need to rethink their outreach strategies, focusing on meaningful interactions rather than mass messaging. For everyday users, the change promises a cleaner, more personal inbox experience, free from the constant barrage of unsolicited promotions.

While it may not eliminate all spam overnight, the new limit is a significant step in restoring WhatsApp’s original focus: private, personal communication.