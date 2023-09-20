WhatsApp tests Beta version for iPad: Report

WhatsApp is testing a beta version of its app for iPads, allowing users to use the messaging platform on their tablets without needing their iPhones.

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a better version of its app for iPads from Apple. Users who are beta testers for WhatsApp on their iPhones can now try out the beta version for iPads using the TestFlight app. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per information from WABetaInfo, the TestFlight version 23.19.1.71 of WhatsApp now works on iPads. To use WhatsApp on an iPad, you must have the beta iOS version of the app on both your iPhone and iPad.

How to run WhatsApp Beta on iPad {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Open WhatsApp Settings on your iPhone.

Tap "Linked devices."

Choose "Link a device."

Use your iPad to scan the QR code shown on your iPhone. This connection lets you use WhatsApp on your iPad by itself, without needing your phone to be connected to the internet. This is useful for people who use their tablets a lot.

Also, it is important to know that your messages and calls stay secure with end-to-end encryption when using this companion mode.

As per a report by 9TO5Mac, during the testing phase of companion mode, some features like viewing and posting status updates and certain functions for live location sharing might not work perfectly. WhatsApp plans to fix these problems and improve the app in an upcoming update. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

So far, there is no set date for when the WhatsApp for iPad app will be available on the App Store. Users can anticipate this useful addition, which will make their messaging experience better on Apple tablets, further adds the report.

Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg, the Founder & CEO of Meta, has announced some game changing features for WhatsApp Businesses, at the second Annual Conversations conference held in Mumbai.

Zuckerberg revealed a series of groundbreaking features designed to enhance both the business and user experiences within the Meta ecosystem. Among the key highlights is the introduction of "WhatsApp Flows," a new feature set to change the way businesses engage with customers directly within chat threads. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Meta CEO, WhatsApp Flows empower businesses to create tailored and seamless interactions within chat conversations. For instance, banks can now enable customers to schedule appointments for opening new accounts, food delivery services can facilitate orders from partner restaurants, and airlines can streamline flight check-ins and seat selection – all without requiring users to leave the chat thread.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}