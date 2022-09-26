WhatsApp tests Companion mode, Do Not Disturb feature for Android

According to a report by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.21.6 is rolling out to some beta testers. This update would bring Companion Mode for Android tablets.
WhatsApp, a messaging platform, is reportedly testing two new features for Android. The first one is companion mode support for Android tablets and the other is Do not disturb API for missed calls on the Google owned operating system. This companion mode allows users to add a secondary device as a companion for their primary phone with WhatsApp on it and access the same instant messaging account on different smartphones and tablets. Whereas the Do Not Disturb API will now tell the user that their missed call notification was turned off due to the Do Not Disturb mode.
According to a report by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.21.6 is rolling out to some beta testers. This update would bring Companion Mode for Android tablets and it is releasing a particular version of the companion mode to let people link their WhatsApp account to the tablet.
A user can use the same account on up to four multiple devices including a tablet. In order to link a WhatsApp account to an Android tablet, users can open WhatsApp Settings> Linked Devices and scan the QR Code. This feature was spotted by the feature tracker earlier this year. It allows multiple users to access the same account on different Android handsets. Users will not have to log out of one phone to use WhatsApp on another phone. Furthermore, the report also said that switching to WhatsApp’s Companion Mode will erase locally stored messages and data.
The second alleged upcoming feature was spotted recently. It has support for the Do not Disturb (DND) API, for missed calls on WhatsApp for Android. This feature is under development and WhatsApp is working on bringing it for a future update of the app. WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.21.7 brings the ability to detect when DND mode is enabled. When a call is missed and the phone’s do not disturb mode is enabled, the reason why a call was missed would be highlighted in the conversation and the call history section.
Earlier, it was reported that WhatsApp is working on the same feature for iOS by utilising a new API for iOS 15.