WhatsApp tests ‘Edit Message’ feature: Report

WhatsApp, an instant messaging app, has been testing the ‘edit’ feature for sent messages with a select number of users. This feature has been in testing for a while and for those unaware of it, the feature allows users to edit a sent message within a certain time frame. Now, a new feature has been spotted related to WhatsApp’s edit message feature.
According to WABetaInfo, the instant messaging app is planning to add a new tag which would let users know if a sent message has been edited. As per the screenshot released by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will show an ‘Edited’ tag at the bottom of the message.
Apart from this, WABetaInfo has also confirmed that WhatsApp will allow users to edit a message within 15 minutes after it is sent. However, it is notable that the feature is under development. So, users should not expect it to arrive on the stable build anytime soon. There is no information on when this feature would be available.
Meanwhile, in a separate development, it was reported that spam messages have creeped into WhatsApp with 95 per cent users getting unsolicited messages regardless of their registration on the do-not-disturb or DND list, according to a survey by Localcircles based on 57,000 responses from citizens located in 373 districts of the country.
“The survey finds that not only the menace of spam SMS is continuing unabated with 68 per cent mobile subscribers surveyed reporting receiving four or more spam or promotional messages each day. Now, mobile phone users, most of whom also use Whatsapp have another menace to deal with “spam or promotional Whatsapp messages," said Sachin Taparia, founder of LocalCircles.
The survey noted that 32 per cent of the respondents admitted receiving 1-3 such messages, 36 per cent have been receiving 4-7 messages and 32 per cent an average of eight or more unwanted messages.
“95 per cent of WhatsApp users surveyed confirmed getting them while every mobile subscriber surveyed got spam SMS regardless of their DND list registration," it added.