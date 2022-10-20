WhatsApp tests ‘Forward images, videos and multimedia with captions’ feature

“WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2241.0.0 is marked as a compatible update but some users may be able to get the same feature on a different version since it is a rollout", the report says. In order to check whether your device has received the feature, play a voice note. If the playback speed button shows up, you can finally start using this feature. It is noteworthy to state here that the feature is already available for Android and iOS users of WhatsApp.