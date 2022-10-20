WhatsApp tests ‘Forward images, videos and multimedia with captions’ feature

WhatsApp’s messaging feature has been in the news for sometime now. Countering it, WhatsApp introduced a five message limit. However, this is not about introducing any limitation for forwarded messages. WABetaInfo has reported that the instant messaging platform has started working on a new feature where users can now forward videos, images, GIFs, etc with their captions.
Just to recall, if you would forward a message, it only sends the multimedia content and not the caption associated with it. As a part of the new test by WhatsApp, the content will include the caption when forwarded to another chat or group.
According to a report, the feature is currently under development and is not available for beta testers. However, it is soon expected to arrive in the beta version of the app.
Based on the screenshots shared by WABetaInfo, a new interface appears when a user tries to forward an image or any other multimedia content asking whether they want to include a caption for the forwarded content. It is also important to note that this new interface only appears when the multimedia content has a caption.
The interface also allows users to remove the caption by tapping the Dismiss button at the bottom.
For those unaware, WhatsApp has recently started testing a new call link feature. It allows users to create a video or audio call link and share it with others, including those who are not on WhatsApp. However, people who are not on WhatsApp would require to download and setup a WhatsApp account before joining the call.
Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is also rolling out the ability to speed up voice notes for Windows beta users. As reported by WABetaInfo – the online WhatsApp feature tracker, the feature allows Windows beta users to listen to audio messages by speeding them up to 1.5x or 2.0x.
“WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2241.0.0 is marked as a compatible update but some users may be able to get the same feature on a different version since it is a rollout", the report says. In order to check whether your device has received the feature, play a voice note. If the playback speed button shows up, you can finally start using this feature. It is noteworthy to state here that the feature is already available for Android and iOS users of WhatsApp.