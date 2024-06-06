WhatsApp tests larger status thumbnails design: What to expect
Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new status update layout for Android, expected to reach iOS and Android users. Enhancements include larger thumbnails and horizontal channel recommendations.
Meta owned WhatsApp is experimenting with a revamped layout for the status updates page on its Android app, as detailed by a well-known feature tracker. The fresh design is expected to eventually be available to users on both iOS and Android devices.