Meta owned WhatsApp is experimenting with a revamped layout for the status updates page on its Android app, as detailed by a well-known feature tracker. The fresh design is expected to eventually be available to users on both iOS and Android devices.

Additionally, there are reports that users might soon be able to preview statuses without fully opening them. This update coincides with WhatsApp addressing an issue that caused the emoji keyboard to crash for some Android users.

The feature tracker, WABetaInfo, revealed that the new status update interface is included in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.12.20. Although some beta users received this update in earlier versions, it has now been extended to a larger group with the latest release.

A shared screenshot by WABetaInfo indicates that the status updates now feature a larger thumbnail, replacing the smaller circular preview. This enhancement could allow users to view a portion of the status update directly from the thumbnail, without needing to open it. Despite this change, the status updates remain positioned beneath the search bar at the top of the screen, maintaining their previous placement.

Additionally, the update brings a new look to the WhatsApp channel recommendation panel. Previously, the status update page included a "Find channels" option at the bottom with recommended channels displayed. This has now been modified to a horizontal layout.

These updates are currently accessible to beta testers who download the latest WhatsApp for Android beta update from the Google Play Store. It is anticipated that the new features will become available to more users shortly.

Meanwhile, the messaging platform has enforced strict measures to protect its users, banning roughly 7.1 million accounts in India during April 2024. This step is part of WhatsApp's ongoing initiative to prevent misuse and maintain the platform's integrity.

As detailed in the latest India Monthly Report, WhatsApp banned 7,182,000 accounts between April 1 and April 30, 2024. Significantly, 1,302,000 of these accounts were proactively banned before any user reports were filed. This underscores WhatsApp's preemptive approach to preventing abuse, utilizing advanced machine learning algorithms and data analytics to identify and flag suspicious behavior patterns.



