WhatsApp tests new feature, soon users can share documents with caption: Report

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp’s new document caption feature is being rolled out with Google Play Beta update version 2.22.22.7. The report also includes screenshots that reveal how this feature (which is now available only for Android beta testers) will work.
WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform, is testing a new feature for Android that would help users to share documents with a caption, as per a report. The news follows a recent development according to which the Meta-owned direct messaging service is testing a subscription programme for some users. WhatsApp is constantly beta-testing multiple features for both Android and iOS users.
According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp’s new document caption feature is being rolled out with Google Play Beta update version 2.22.22.7. The report also includes screenshots that reveal how this feature (which is now available only for Android beta testers) will work.
Reportedly, the new feature would allow users to include a caption while sharing documents. Android users will be able to find a ‘caption bar’ which they can use to attach a caption to any document. The caption bar is expected to appear whenever users try to select a document.
The feature can be helpful as documents that come with a caption are easier to search and find. Currently, this feature is available for only a select number of beta testers and Meta is expected to bring the feature to more Android beta users.
To recall, WhatsApp is also reportedly offering some add-on features on its premium business users to offer them ways to reach their customers easily and effectively.
Now, WABetaInfo has reported that the messaging platform has started testing the subscription plan for certain business users with the latest beta update on Android and iOS via the Play Store and TestFlight.
According to the report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp’s paid subscription service will be an optional feature for users. This means Business users are free to choose whether they want to pay an additional premium amount to use the add-on features.
WhatsApp Business users can activate the subscription service from WhatsApp Settings. As per the reports, users who are a part of the beta testing would witness a new section called WhatsApp Premium. Tapping on the option will allow them to subscribe to the plan by making the payment. WABetaInfo has reported that the subscription fee may differ from country to country.