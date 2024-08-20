Meta-owned WhatsApp reportedly plans to introduce a 'Username and PIN' feature, allowing users to hide their phone numbers and use usernames for added privacy. The feature is currently available for Android beta users.

Meta-owned WhatsApp is gearing up to introduce a series of new features aimed at enhancing user privacy. According to a recent report from WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp features tracker, one of the key updates will be a new option called "Username and PIN."

The new feature could allow users to substitute their phone numbers with usernames, providing an added layer of privacy. This change means that users can choose not to share their mobile numbers with everyone. WhatsApp will offer three privacy settings: "Username," "Phone number," and "Username with PIN."

By selecting the "Username" option, users can keep their phone numbers hidden, displaying only a username to others. However, it is important to note that existing contacts who already have your phone number will still be able to see it. New contacts, however, will only view your username in the profile section.

The third option, "Username with PIN," introduces a four-digit PIN that users can share with specific people. Only those who have this PIN will be able to connect with the user on WhatsApp. While this feature is designed to give users more control over their privacy, there is a potential drawback. Contacts who already have your phone number can still message you, even if the PIN feature is activated.

Described as an optional tool, this feature aims to empower users by giving them greater control over who can initially contact them through WhatsApp. Currently, this feature can be accessed by WhatsApp Android beta version 2.24.18.2 users who can test it out. However, stable Android users will need to wait until the feature is rolled out in a future update.

Additionally, WhatsApp is also expected to roll out a feature that would let users show their appreciation for status updates with a quick "like" reaction. This feature, similar to Instagram's story likes, aims to make it easier for users to acknowledge and interact with content shared by their contacts.

Reports from WABetaInfo indicate that the like reaction feature is currently undergoing testing with public beta users and has been in the works for a while. To like a status update, users can tap a heart emoji icon positioned at the bottom left corner of the screen while viewing the update. This action will send a notification to the person who posted the status, letting them know they’ve received a like. Additionally, users can see who liked their statuses by checking the standard views list.