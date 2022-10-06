WhatsApp tests ‘optional paid subscription’ for business users: Report

WABetaInfo has reported that the messaging platform has started testing the subscription plan for certain business users with the latest beta update on Android and iOS via the Play Store and TestFlight.
WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform, has always been in buzz for bringing new features on a regular basis. This time speculations about WhatsApp working on a premium subscription model for business users have been floating around since song time. Reportedly, WhatsApp would be offering some add-on features on its premium business users to offer them ways to reach their customers easily and effectively.
Now, WABetaInfo has reported that the messaging platform has started testing the subscription plan for certain business users with the latest beta update on Android and iOS via the Play Store and TestFlight.
According to the report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp’s paid subscription service will be an optional feature for users. This means Business users are free to choose whether they want to pay an additional premium amount to use the add-on features.
WhatsApp Business users can activate the subscription service from WhatsApp Settings. As per the reports, users who are a part of the beta testing would witness a new section called WhatsApp Premium. Tapping on the option will allow them to subscribe to the plan by making the payment. WABetaInfo has reported that the subscription fee may differ from country to country.
Reportedly, WhatsApp is planning to offer two main benefits as of now which include - the ability to create a custom business link and improved multi-device support. The custom link business feature would let users create a business link and share it with their customers to view the business page and advertise their business. Such a link can be changed every 90 days as per the report.
The WhatsApp Premium subscribers will be able to pair up to 10 devices with their main account. It will allow them to manage multiple customers at once using WhatsApp.
Notably, the existing features for business will remain free. The paid subscription is an option for those who wish to get some additional functionality to reach out and manage their customer through WhatsApp.
