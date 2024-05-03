WhatsApp tightens security, bans 22.3 million accounts in India in Q1 2024
WhatsApp banned 22,310,000 accounts in India during the first quarter of 2024, nearly double the bans in 2023, indicating rising online scams and user safety concerns. The platform's bans were based on user grievances, violations of laws and terms of service.
