WhatsApp tips & tricks: A step-by-step guide to use multiple accounts on same smartphone
WhatsApp confirms upcoming feature to simplify access to multiple accounts on a single device. Here is a step by step to guide to use it.
Meta-owned WhatsApp has officially confirmed the imminent arrival of a feature that will simplify access to multiple accounts on a single device. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of the social media giant, made the announcement on Facebook, stating that WhatsApp will soon enable users to seamlessly switch between their accounts on a single device.