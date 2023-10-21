Meta-owned WhatsApp has officially confirmed the imminent arrival of a feature that will simplify access to multiple accounts on a single device. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of the social media giant, made the announcement on Facebook, stating that WhatsApp will soon enable users to seamlessly switch between their accounts on a single device.

The upcoming feature will allow users to easily switch between their accounts within the app. In a blog post, WhatsApp has announced the rollout of this feature to all users. However, it is important to note that the latest feature may not be visible to everyone just yet.

What all is required?

In order to utilize the Dual WhatsApp Account feature, it is necessary to have a second phone number, which can be a physical SIM card or an e-SIM number. It is essential to ensure that your phone supports multi-SIM or eSIM connectivity. Otherwise, you will need to use a secondary device. This secondary number is required for receiving the one-time passcode, which WhatsApp currently sends via SMS to grant users access to their accounts.

Steps to run dual accounts in a same device:

To access the Dual WhatsApp Account feature, ensure that you have updated your WhatsApp app to the latest version. Next, open the Settings menu by clicking on the three dots located in the top left corner of the app. When the feature becomes available for everyone, you will notice a small arrow next to your name.

Simply tap on it and select "Add account." Enter your second phone number and complete the verification process by confirming it with the code sent to you via SMS or a call. Once this setup is complete, you can easily switch between accounts by tapping the arrow next to your name and selecting the account you wish to use.

