WhatsApp to allow sharing status updates on Instagram. Check how the new feature works
WhatsApp is working on enhancing its status share feature to be compatible with Instagram, giving users the option to share updates on both platforms.
Social media giant Meta seems to be tightly integrating its social media platforms - Instagram and WhatsApp. According to a recent report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon allow its users to share their status updates directly as Stories on Instagram, theoretically saving users a lot of time. WhatsApp already allows users to share their status updates directly with Facebook, and integration with Instagram seems like the next logical step.