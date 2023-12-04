Social media giant Meta seems to be tightly integrating its social media platforms - Instagram and WhatsApp. According to a recent report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon allow its users to share their status updates directly as Stories on Instagram, theoretically saving users a lot of time. WhatsApp already allows users to share their status updates directly with Facebook, and integration with Instagram seems like the next logical step. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the WABetaInfo report, while citing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.25.20 update, noted that the social media company is working to improve its status sharing feature and make it compatible with Instagram. The report notes that the feature, which is expected to be released at a later date, will be optional and will leave the final decision on whether or not to share an update to Instagram in the hands of the user.

The report also notes that sharing updates directly from WhatsApp has numerous benefits, including saving time and improving the process of sharing updates across platforms. However, given that WhatsApp lags far behind Instagram in terms of photo or video editing features, Instagram fanatics may also feel that something is missing from their Stories added directly from WhatsApp. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

WhatsApp's AI chat feature: Recently, WhatsApp also announced a new AI chats feature which allows users to interact with an AI chatbot. Reportedly, there is now a button situated above the icon for initiating new chats in the Chats tab. This button facilitates the swift opening of AI-powered chats, enhancing the speed and convenience for users.

The AI chatbot, driven by Meta AI, was initially unveiled by Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, in September. He disclosed that the company is testing AI-powered chatbots for a specific segment within the USA.

In the September beta release of WhatsApp, the AI chatbot was introduced, but it was concealed within the contact list, creating difficulty in locating and initiating conversations. To streamline the process and enhance user experience, the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.24.26 now incorporates a small button on the home screen for quick access to the chatbot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.