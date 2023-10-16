WhatsApp continues its ongoing efforts to improve user privacy with frequent updates. In the latest development, WhatsApp is reportedly introducing a new security feature in its beta versions for both Android and iOS, known as "Protect IP address in calls." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The "Protect IP address in calls" feature serves to enhance security when making calls through WhatsApp. Its main purpose is to safeguard users from potential threats, such as unauthorized access to their location and eavesdropping on their calls.

WABetaInfo, a reliable source for tracking WhatsApp's upcoming enhancements, initially discovered this new feature. Currently, the feature is accessible in the most recent WhatsApp beta releases for Android and iOS. It functions by redirecting calls through WhatsApp servers to safeguard users' IP addresses.

To enable this additional security measure, users can find the new toggle located within the "Privacy" settings under the "Advanced" section. WhatsApp guarantees that with this feature enabled, all calls will benefit from end-to-end encryption, ensuring that even WhatsApp itself cannot access the content of users' conversations.

While enhancing privacy, WhatsApp also acknowledges that this feature might marginally affect call quality, primarily because of the encryption and routing procedures involved in relaying calls through its servers.

Currently, the availability of this toggle may be limited to a specific group of users utilizing the beta version of the app. Nevertheless, WhatsApp has intentions to extend its availability to all users in the future, although a specific date for the stable version release remains unconfirmed.

Presently, this feature is accessible to a subset of beta testers who have installed the most recent WhatsApp beta versions on Android and iOS. However, it is anticipated that in the following weeks, the feature will become available to a broader user base. Users of WhatsApp can anticipate an elevated level of privacy while making calls, courtesy of this latest addition to the app's privacy settings.

Meanwhile, over the past few months, the messaging platform has introduced several additional features, including WhatsApp Channels, enabling users to follow their preferred influencers and celebrities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

