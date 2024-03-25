WhatsApp to embed Meta AI directly into search bar for instant assistance: Report
The upcoming WhatsApp feature could integrate Meta AI queries into the search bar, providing users with swift access to AI-powered assistance and enhancing user experience.
WhatsApp is on the brink of a transformation in user interaction as it reportedly plans to integrate Meta AI directly into its search bar. This move promises to simplify access to AI assistance within the app, eliminating the need for users to navigate to a separate Meta AI conversation.