WhatsApp to end support for older iPhones in May 2025; check the full list

From May 2025, WhatsApp will no longer support iPhone models that cannot upgrade beyond iOS 12.5.7, affecting users of iPhone 5s, 6, and 6 Plus.

The popular instant messaging platform will no longer be compatible with iOS versions earlier than 15.1, according to a report from WABetaInfo.

This move will affect devices that are unable to update beyond iOS 12.5.7, the last software version available for these older iPhones. Users on these models must either upgrade to a newer device or explore alternatives, as their current hardware will no longer support WhatsApp after the announced deadline.

WhatsApp has given users a generous five-month notice, with the changes set to come into effect on 5 May 2025. This advanced warning aims to provide affected users with ample time to either upgrade their devices or transition to alternative platforms if necessary.

For newer iPhone models, this update poses no issue. Devices that support iOS 15.1 or later will remain unaffected and can continue running the app without interruption. Users can ensure their iPhones are running the latest software version by navigating toSettings > General > Software Update.

The decision exclusively impacts iPhone users, leaving Android users unaffected. Those using Android devices can continue accessing WhatsApp as usual, without concern about compatibility issues related to this update.

This update aligns with WhatsApp’s efforts to utilise the advanced technologies and updated APIs available in more recent iOS versions. These enhancements enable the app to introduce new features, improve security, and enhance overall performance—capabilities that older operating systems cannot support effectively.

For users still relying on the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, or iPhone 6 Plus, this change may be the nudge needed to upgrade to a more current device to continue enjoying WhatsApp’s services.