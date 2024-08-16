WhatsApp to introduce 'Like' reactions for status updates, mirroring Instagram stories: Report
WhatsApp is testing a new feature allowing users to like status updates, similar to Instagram story likes. This feature is currently available to beta users and is expected to roll out widely soon. Additionally, WhatsApp is developing a voice chat feature with Meta AI.
Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly set to introduce a new feature that could allow users to express their appreciation for status updates with a simple "like" reaction. This addition, which mirrors Instagram’s story likes, is designed to streamline the process of acknowledging and engaging with content shared by contacts.