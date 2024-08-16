Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly set to introduce a new feature that could allow users to express their appreciation for status updates with a simple "like" reaction. This addition, which mirrors Instagram’s story likes, is designed to streamline the process of acknowledging and engaging with content shared by contacts.

According to reports from WABetaInfo, the like reaction feature is now being tested by public beta users and has been in development for some time. Users will be able to like a status update by tapping a heart emoji icon located at the bottom left of the screen while viewing the update. This action will trigger a notification for the status updater, informing them of the new like, and users will also be able to see who liked their statuses through the usual views list.

This new feature offers a convenient alternative for connecting with people without the need to initiate a full conversation. It is expected to gain popularity similar to Instagram story likes, which have become a popular way to interact.

Importantly, status likes will not clutter chat conversations, as they appear separately from chat threads. This ensures that important conversations remain prominent and unaffected by status interactions. Users can still respond to statuses as before, without any changes to that functionality.

The feature is being rolled out to users with the latest WhatsApp beta update, version 2.24.17.21, available on the Google Play Store. WABetaInfo anticipates that it will gradually become available to a wider audience in the coming weeks.

The instant messaging service is reportedly developing a new feature that will enable users to engage in real-time voice conversations with a chatbot, as per WABetaInfo. Additionally, the company is planning to roll out further enhancements to boost the capabilities of Meta AI’s voice functionality.

The report indicates that the new Meta AI voice chat feature is under development and has been observed in the WhatsApp beta version 24.16.10.70 for iOS. Users are expected to select from a range of default Meta AI voice options to handle their queries.

Voice chat mode will not be activated automatically; users will have the option to end the voice conversation at any time. Additionally, they will receive a confirmation that Meta AI has ceased listening to their query through the privacy indicator on iOS, which shows when the microphone is in use.

