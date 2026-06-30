WhatsApp to let users reserve usernames from this week: Here's how it works

WhatsApp is finally beginning to give users the ability to maintain the privacy of their mobile number while chatting on the personal messaging app. There have been rumours about the Meta-owned app opting for a username-based system for a few months, but the company made the announcement official in a blog on Monday, where it also said that reservations for these usernames would go live from next week.

While the username can be reserved from next week, the feature itself will be coming out to WhatsApp users later this year.

“Usernames are our latest step to make WhatsApp even more private. There's no directory to browse and no suggestions – people will need to know your exact username to contact you for the first time,” the company wrote in a blog post.

How will WhatsApp usernames work? WhatsApp says that it is opening early reservations for usernames because it is aware that many of these usernames could clash and it wants to give everyone the opportunity to select a username that is special to them.

WhatsApp is also giving users the ability to find a username related to them using the username generator tool.

Meanwhile, the company says that creators, small businesses and organisations will be able to reserve their existing Instagram or Facebook username on WhatsApp. However, it is not yet clear how this feature will work for small creators.

The Meta-owned app is also building an optional username key that adds an additional layer of privacy. So, once the setting is enabled, anyone with your username won't be able to message you unless they have the optional username key as well.

“Once we launch usernames, when you message a person or business for the first time, they will no longer see your phone number if you enabled your username,” the company wrote.

How to reserve your username? The feature to reserve a username has not been rolled out yet, and you'll have to wait for the official announcement from WhatsApp before rushing to reserve your username.

Once the feature does go live in your region, here's how you can reserve your username:

Update the WhatsApp app to the latest version for your OS.

Open the app and go to Settings.