Meta-owned WhatsApp is set to roll out some interesting new features for Android users, including Channel Alerts, the ability to search for messages by date, and a feature that hides navigation labels and the top bar when scrolling through the app.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has introduced the new Channel Alerts feature with the WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.23.26.6 update and will be rolling it out to all users in the coming days. According to the report, the new feature will help improve the experience for channel users by providing them with real-time data about the suspension of their channel. Channel administrators can use the Channel Alerts feature to learn about violations of WhatsApp's policies, and can also request the social media company to review their suspension under the Channel Alerts screen.

The WABetaInfo report notes that the Channel Alerts feature is likely to bring more transparency to the platform by allowing users to identify issues with their channels and outline the actions that need to be taken to address them.

The social media giant is also rolling out two new features on its Android app in the coming days: a) hiding navigation labels and the top app bar when scrolling down the screen, and b) the ability to search messages by date.

The report notes that hiding navigation labels and the top app bar is likely to give users a bigger view of their chats, call logs, community group chats and channels. Meanwhile, the ability to search messages by date could make the process of browsing chat history and finding specific messages more efficient and convenient.

Notably, the messaging service is also keen to integrate with Instagram via a new status update feature. According to another report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon allow its users to share their status updates directly as Stories on Instagram, theoretically saving users a lot of time.

