WhatsApp to roll out 'view once' messages feature: Report

WhatsApp, an instant messaging app, has recently added several new features and its most recent feature is disappearing messages. Now the Meta owned company is working on an extreme version of the same feature and messages can be viewed once before it disappears.
WhatsApp, an instant messaging app, has recently added several new features and its most recent feature is disappearing messages. Now the Meta owned company is working on an extreme version of the same feature and messages can be viewed once before it disappears.
According to a report by Mashable, WABetaInfo suggests that the extreme version of disappearing messages will be a message that can only be viewed once before it disappears, both for the sender and the recipient.
According to a report by Mashable, WABetaInfo suggests that the extreme version of disappearing messages will be a message that can only be viewed once before it disappears, both for the sender and the recipient.
Initially the feature was limited to just one option (disappearing after seven days), WhatsApp later expanded the disappearing messages feature to also allow for messages that disappear after 24 hours or 90 days.
Initially the feature was limited to just one option (disappearing after seven days), WhatsApp later expanded the disappearing messages feature to also allow for messages that disappear after 24 hours or 90 days.
The new feature can be found in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android, version 2.22.25.20. Reportedly, once a user sends such a message, the recipient cannot share or forward the message.
The new feature can be found in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android, version 2.22.25.20. Reportedly, once a user sends such a message, the recipient cannot share or forward the message.
WhatsApp already has this feature in place for photos and videos. When a user sends a view-once photo or video, the person on the other end cannot take a screenshot of it; presumably, the same functionality will be enabled for view-once messages, too, reports Mashable.
WhatsApp already has this feature in place for photos and videos. When a user sends a view-once photo or video, the person on the other end cannot take a screenshot of it; presumably, the same functionality will be enabled for view-once messages, too, reports Mashable.
For photos and videos, the view-once functionality is enabled by choosing an image or video to send and then tapping on the encircled '1' icon on the right side of the caption prompt.
For photos and videos, the view-once functionality is enabled by choosing an image or video to send and then tapping on the encircled '1' icon on the right side of the caption prompt.
There's currently a special send button icon with an added padlock for text messages, though the design may change once the feature comes out of beta, as per Mashable.
There's currently a special send button icon with an added padlock for text messages, though the design may change once the feature comes out of beta, as per Mashable.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a Message Yourself feature to some users. According to waBetaInfo – the online WhatsApp feature tracker, Windows Beta users are getting the feature right now. It is available to desktop users who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2248.2.0 update from the Microsoft Store. The feature is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days.